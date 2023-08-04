Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,621 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up about 1.1% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDA traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.19. The stock had a trading volume of 129,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,505. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $120.71.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

