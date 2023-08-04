Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LTRPA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,628. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 4,093,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 225,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 2,966,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 982,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

