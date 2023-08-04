Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LTRPA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,628. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.68.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.18%.
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.
