Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

Lifetime Brands stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. 107,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $127.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $145.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 49.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

