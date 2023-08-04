Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at CIBC

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LSPD. ATB Capital cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 2.7 %
About Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
See Also
