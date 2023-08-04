Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at CIBC

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LSPD. ATB Capital cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 2.7 %

About Lightspeed Commerce

TSE LSPD traded up C$0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching C$23.93. 753,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,193. The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.78. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$16.95 and a 1 year high of C$32.26.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

