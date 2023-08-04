Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.5 %

LNC opened at $28.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile



Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

