Lindenwold Advisors INC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 8.4% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 208,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 110,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000.

VXUS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,998. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $58.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

