Linde’s (LIN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $420.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $403.00.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LIN traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.82. 1,605,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,077. Linde has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.68. The firm has a market cap of $184.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.