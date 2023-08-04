LINK (LN) Price Down 0.2% This Week

LINK (LN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. LINK has a total market cap of $199.99 million and $173,448.88 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can currently be bought for about $28.40 or 0.00098281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LINK Profile

LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 7,041,411 coins. LINK’s official website is finschia.network. LINK’s official Twitter account is @finschia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LINK is finschia.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

