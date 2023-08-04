Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $619.90

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 619.90 ($7.96) and last traded at GBX 637 ($8.18), with a volume of 124844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 638 ($8.19).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,150 ($14.76) to GBX 1,040 ($13.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 719.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 926.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £413.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,039.34, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Liontrust Asset Management Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is an increase from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,803.28%.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol acquired 867 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 621 ($7.97) per share, with a total value of £5,384.07 ($6,912.40). Also, insider John Stephen Ions sold 13,810 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.49), for a total value of £102,055.90 ($131,025.68). Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company's stock.

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

