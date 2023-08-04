LiqTech International (LIQT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.16. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter worth $196,000.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

