Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Boosts Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 216.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 57,640 shares during the period. Meritage Homes accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.23% of Meritage Homes worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.71. 227,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.85. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $152.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MTH shares. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $982,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,421,851.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.