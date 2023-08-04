Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys New Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.10% of Chart Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.43.

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:GTLS traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.20. The company had a trading volume of 402,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,519. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

