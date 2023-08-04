Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 965,910 Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 965,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,068,000. Alphatec makes up 2.1% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Alphatec as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after buying an additional 69,652 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after buying an additional 1,410,693 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 16.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 392,635 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 483,935 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Alphatec stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In other news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,081,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $25,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,081,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,893,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 58,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $890,459.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227,456 shares in the company, valued at $18,767,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,900,959 shares of company stock worth $28,433,196. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading

