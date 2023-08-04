Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Decreases Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,725 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.09% of Texas Roadhouse worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,004,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,048,000 after acquiring an additional 364,382 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.12. The stock had a trading volume of 763,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,453. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day moving average is $107.91. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $118.16. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.93%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. StockNews.com cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

