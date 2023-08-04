Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Grows Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.09% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

ASO stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $58.83. 862,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,402. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,054.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

