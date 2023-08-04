Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $12.96 Million in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 441,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,963,000. Flywire comprises about 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.40% of Flywire at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after acquiring an additional 37,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter valued at $3,147,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $141,478.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 454,029 shares in the company, valued at $13,888,747.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $141,478.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 454,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,888,747.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $373,014.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,192.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,531,266 shares of company stock valued at $135,688,918 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 873,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.13 and a beta of 1.13. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $35.11.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flywire

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

