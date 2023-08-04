Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $4.67 Million Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 98,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 73.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Tenable Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $94,450.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,038. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TENB traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 916,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,482. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.24. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $49.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.