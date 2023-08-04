Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 4,220 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.17% of Visteon worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visteon Stock Down 4.7 %

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,229.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,675 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.77. 320,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.07 and a 200 day moving average of $147.34.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.40). Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.