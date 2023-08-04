Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $5.66 Million Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.16% of Inari Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NARI stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,863. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.67 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,269,706.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,368 shares in the company, valued at $37,728,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,269,706.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,368 shares in the company, valued at $37,728,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $895,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,774.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,733 shares of company stock valued at $11,310,743. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.22.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

