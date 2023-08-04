Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Earnings Results

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.20), reports. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.83 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.14%. Littelfuse updated its Q3 guidance to $2.48-2.72 EPS.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Littelfuse stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.73. 6,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,655. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.87.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total value of $189,105.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,916.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total transaction of $189,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,916.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,536. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6,585.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 286.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 60.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

