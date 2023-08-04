LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

SCD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 33,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,328. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCD. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

