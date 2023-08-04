LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
SCD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 33,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,328. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $14.11.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
