Loop Capital Increases Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target to $180.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.80.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZPN

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $196.71 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.63.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.