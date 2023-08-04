Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.60.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.02. 1,161,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $79.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.73.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

