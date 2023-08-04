Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.3 %

LPX traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 713,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,654. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

LPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

