Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Insider John C. Mckew Sells 3,407 Shares

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) insider John C. Mckew sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $10,936.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of LUMO opened at $3.19 on Friday. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.23. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 1,459.25%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumos Pharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

