Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.77.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUNMF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,358. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $751.34 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

