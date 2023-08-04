Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to C$11.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LUNMF. TD Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

LUNMF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.79. 20,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,055. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $751.34 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 12.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

