MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20, reports. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

MMYT traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $34.32. 499,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,532. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 14,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

