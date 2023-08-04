Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Shares of MFI stock traded up C$1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 622,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,174. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$18.85 and a one year high of C$31.43. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.3550052 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFI. Scotiabank increased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

