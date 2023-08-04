Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MLFNF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Stock Up 5.9 %
About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maple Leaf Foods
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.