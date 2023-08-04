Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MLFNF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Up 5.9 %

About Maple Leaf Foods

Shares of MLFNF stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $22.03.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

