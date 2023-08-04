Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$33.50 to C$37.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Maple Leaf Foods traded as high as C$30.60 and last traded at C$30.14, with a volume of 377647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.27.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MFI. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 0.3550052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.27%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

