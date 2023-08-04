Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Issues Earnings Results

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,171,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,178,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.37. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $33.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

