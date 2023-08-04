Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) PT Raised to $1,550.00

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,566.67.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $2.92 on Friday, hitting $1,477.56. 2,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Group has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,482.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,373.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1,345.02.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

