Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.69. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $109.15 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

