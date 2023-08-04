Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY23 guidance to $9.76-$10.22 EPS.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 10.8 %
Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $13.43 on Thursday, reaching $111.42. 2,428,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $109.15 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.
