Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $72.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Argus from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.58.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $59.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Masco has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,601 shares of company stock worth $15,406,701 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 531,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Masco by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 74,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,144,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

