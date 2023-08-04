Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Trimmed by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total value of $47,959,801.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,185,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,189,766,017.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 525,599 shares of company stock worth $201,292,515. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $394.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,151. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $405.19. The company has a market capitalization of $373.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.80 and a 200 day moving average of $374.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

