Matador Mining Limited (ASX:MZZ) Insider Purchases A$38,366.47 in Stock

Matador Mining Limited (ASX:MZZ – Get Free Report) insider Sam Pazuki purchased 673,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$38,366.47 ($25,749.31).

Matador Mining Stock Performance

Matador Mining Company Profile

Matador Mining Limited, a junior exploration company, engages in the mining and mineral exploration activities in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cape Ray gold project and the Hermitage project located in Newfoundland, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

