Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTCH. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.83. 8,258,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,566. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 103.12% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $61,445 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

