Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of Materialise stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. Materialise has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 240,785 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 30,291 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,938,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

