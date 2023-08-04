Matson (NYSE:MATX) PT Raised to $110.00 at Stephens

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stephens from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Matson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of Matson stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $95.76. 151,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.26. The firm had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.35 million. Matson had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.52%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Matson will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $545,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,258.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $937,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,219.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $545,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,258.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,623 shares of company stock worth $3,459,756 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

