Mattern Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.53. 1,061,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.39. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

