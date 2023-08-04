Mattern Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.68. 2,414,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,819,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

