Mattern Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $447,256,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,472,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,739,000 after acquiring an additional 44,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,563,000 after purchasing an additional 501,924 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.34. 317,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,497. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $101.56.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

