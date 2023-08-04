Mattern Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,370,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,316,000 after buying an additional 3,466,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.24. 4,736,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,517,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $216.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.