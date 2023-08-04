Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 130.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDS traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $430.75. 64,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $409.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.51. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

