Mattern Wealth Management LLC Invests $694,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 617,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,971. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.94. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

