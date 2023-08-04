Mattern Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.92 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,929,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,701,040 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,311,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,719,133. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $118.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2753 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

