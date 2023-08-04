Mattern Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $317.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,432. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

