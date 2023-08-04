Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,704 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 304,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $108,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,855 shares of company stock valued at $17,093,596. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.16. The company had a trading volume of 471,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,940. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.00.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

